Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $112,888.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $112,888.00 and approximately $40,508.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.03401330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00200776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,090,040,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

