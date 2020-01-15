SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.74, approximately 5,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

