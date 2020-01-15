SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, 1,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

