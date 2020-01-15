SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52, approximately 1,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

