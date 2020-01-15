SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 356.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,208 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $36,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 502,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 2,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,241. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

