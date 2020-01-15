SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.96 and last traded at $113.96, approximately 1,282 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6758 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLU. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

