SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Gradient Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19,921.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 15.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $338,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.24. 6,431,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.44 and its 200 day moving average is $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $257.81 and a one year high of $328.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

