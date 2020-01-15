SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. 2,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.