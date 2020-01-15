Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:SPE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Dividend History for Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit