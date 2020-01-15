Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:SPE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.