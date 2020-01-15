Sphere Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $827,554.00 and $437.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

