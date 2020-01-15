Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Stock Price Up 25%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) shot up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 78,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

