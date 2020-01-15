Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec cut shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.86 ($2.62).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 245.89 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

