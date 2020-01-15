Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to announce $8.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.76 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 85.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sprint during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint stock remained flat at $$4.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

