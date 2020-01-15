Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.63. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 34,319 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,655.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 967,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 704.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 410,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

