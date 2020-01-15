SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $1,641,014.76 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 107,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $59.14.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.72.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
