SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $1,641,014.76 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 107,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.