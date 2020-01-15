SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

