SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.44.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $59.14.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
