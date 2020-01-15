Starr International Co. Inc. Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up about 6.9% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 271,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

