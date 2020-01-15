Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSG. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stars Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 57,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

