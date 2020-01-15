State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 31,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.33.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.