State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 31,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.33.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.31%. State Auto Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.