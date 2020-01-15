Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Stellus Capital Investment stock remained flat at $$14.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,122. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

