Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE STL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

