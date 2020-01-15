Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 593,502 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

