Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 20,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,900. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.