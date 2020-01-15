Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after buying an additional 272,508 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 751,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 98,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 276,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,241. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

