Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.15 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Stratis has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $1.21 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007646 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026306 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,644,120 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptomate, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Crex24, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

