Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

