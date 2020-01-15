Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.50 ($18.02).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €15.58 ($18.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.27 and its 200-day moving average is €14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.59. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 52 week high of €16.52 ($19.21).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

