SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.02, 3,654 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

