Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 35.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 213,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

