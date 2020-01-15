Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 109.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.