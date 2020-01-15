Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 1,240,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

