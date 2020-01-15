Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 37,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

