Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $4.70. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 3,037,240 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15.

About Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

