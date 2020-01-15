Tactile Systems Technology Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 186.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $95,570.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

