Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
TAK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
