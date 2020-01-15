Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

TAK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

