Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $310.65. 137,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $320.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

