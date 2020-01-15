Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,540,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. 9,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

