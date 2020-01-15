Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.12. 60,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $277.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.