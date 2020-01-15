Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for about 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Signature Bank worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,629. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

