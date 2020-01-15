Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,136. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock worth $4,144,796 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

