Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.32.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Target stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 16,923,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

