Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.56 and last traded at $117.00, 26,730,613 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 6,748,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

