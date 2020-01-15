Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.56 and last traded at $117.00, 26,730,613 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 6,748,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit