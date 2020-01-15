Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.92.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.23. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

