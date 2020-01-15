Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.92.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.23. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

