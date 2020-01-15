Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $386.01

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $386.01 and last traded at $384.24, with a volume of 928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.14.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Teleflex by 347.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

