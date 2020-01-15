Telit Communications’ (TCM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LON:TCM opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.09) on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of $210.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.16.
Telit Communications Company Profile
