Telit Communications’ (TCM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:TCM opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.09) on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of $210.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.16.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

