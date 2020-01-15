Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66, 3,531,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,070,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

