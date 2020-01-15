Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,838. Terex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 526 shares of company stock worth $15,622 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 21,369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after purchasing an additional 481,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 103.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

