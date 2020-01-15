TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

