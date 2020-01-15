Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.