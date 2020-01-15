Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 6.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.20. 1,278,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $336.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

